A mother has been reunited with her son after Covid travel restrictions kept them apart for almost three years.

Sam Murphy moved to Australia six years ago and has not seen his mum, Fiona Murphy, since 2019.

Fiona, a nurse who was given an MBE for her work after the Manchester terror attack, used to fly to see her son Down Under every six months, but her visits were put on hold because of travel restrictions during the pandemic.

Despite living thousands of miles apart, the pair speak on the phone regularly and Sam had even said he would fly home to England soon - but not until September.

But with the help of Sam's dad and siblings, he surprised his mum three months early, finally reuniting with her in an emotional moment on Tuesday, 28 June.

Heartwarming video footage captures the moment Sam walks into the house to find his mother reading in the living room.

After seconds of disbelief, Fiona leaps to her feet, screaming "oh my god", before hugging her son for the first time in years.

The unforgettable moment was so special even the dogs joined in the celebrations.

The video has since been shared on Fiona's Twitter account and has been viewed by more than 100,000 people around the world.

