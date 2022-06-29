Merseyside Police criticised for pointing guns at innocent black men

Merseyside Police is defending the action taken by armed officers who were seen aiming guns at two innocent black men on the streets of Toxteth in Liverpool.

Footage has emerged of the incident on on Mulgrave Street at around 9.30pm on Monday 27 June.

The force says its officers were responding to reports that a man had been seen carrying a gun and that one of the men matched a description they had been given.

The force insist their action was "justified and appropriate".

The video shows the two young men being stopped in the street, with officers aiming assault rifles directly at them.

The video has caused anger and upset in Liverpool.

Play Brightcove video

The MP for the area Kim Johnson who is also Liverpool's first Black MP said:"Seeing the video of last night's stop on Mulgrave Street, I thought I was witnessing an incident on the streets of America, not Liverpool. The firearms teams, the handcuffing of two young black men who were innocent of any offence.

"Yet another time when "you matched the description" was used by the police to intimidate and harass Black men for being Black; yet another time Merseyside police have left young Black people scared and traumatised.

This is why I say they are institutionally racist and it is this profiling and scapegoating that needs to change, and change now. I have written to the Chief Constable to ask her what action she is taking."

Merseyside Police pointed guns at two innocent black men in Liverpool Credit: Liverpool Echo

Merseyside Police has issued a statement in response to the complaints made about the actions of the officers.

Superintendent Diane Pownall said: "Shortly after 9.15pm last night members of the public called us to report they had seen a man carrying a handgun at the junction of Princes Road and North Hill Street and he then tucked it in to his waist band.

As with any reports of somebody being armed with a firearm, armed response officers were authorised and deployed to the area. They saw two men on nearby Mulgrave Street, one of whom matched the physical description of the person and was wearing clothing that matched the clothing described.

“Again, in line with training and procedures the officers carried out an armed stop. Due to the report that a man had been seen with a firearm, handcuffs were used during the search.

Having viewed body worn footage of the incident we can say that officers explained to both men why they had been stopped and the reason for the search and both men were co-operative.

Nothing was found on either of the men and no further action was taken.

"At the end of the search officers double checked that the men understood why the search had taken place and were advised on how to make a complaint if they felt the need to do so, but neither of the men indicated that they wished to make a complaint."

The force said that having viewed the body worn footage and given the information received from the public it believes the stop search was "justified and appropriate".

Superintendent Pownall added: “We understand the footage of armed officers stopping men on the street can look quite intimidating, but where we have reports of people armed with guns the safety of the public is our paramount concern.

I have been in touch with our local Councillors and Kim Johnson, MP, who have raised concerns about the armed stop and have invited them to a meeting with myself and area Inspector Dave Uren, so that we can explain what the officers were responding to and why the approach they took was required, whilst at the same time listen to their concerns."