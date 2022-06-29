A primary school and nursery have been evacuated after a suspected gas leak on Merseyside.

Emergency services were called at 8:40am to Cambridge Road, Bootle, after reports of a gas smell.

Fire crews have cordoned off the area and evacuated Cambridge Nursery School, Bedford Primary School and some houses as a precaution.

People who live in the area have been asked to keep windows and doors closed while the incident is dealt with.

A spokesperson from Merseyside Fire & Rescue said: "Utilities to the premises have been isolated and ventilation is taking place.

"Cadent are also in attendance and cordons have been put in place.

"The incident is ongoing. Please avoid the area."