Wigan Athletic are looking for someone "bubbly" with a "positive energy and passion" to become their new mascot - a cartoon pie called Crusty.

The football team, which embraces its town's most famous product, is searching for the perfect, pastry-loving candidate to don the Crusty the Pie mascot costume.

They want the new mascot to entertain and motivate supporters on and off the pitch and represent Lactics as a brand ambassador at a variety of promotional events.

Wigan Athletic took to Twitter to advertise the job vacancy, and is calling on “bubbly, enthusiastic, and fun individuals” to get in touch and apply for the opportunity.

The club requires the new mascot to work four to six hours when the team are playing at home, including evening, weekends and bank-holidays, plus events which require Crusty.

Successful candidates will be expected to:

To entertain and motivate supporters of all age’s pre-match and during half-time

To engage young supporters in an upbeat, friendly and welcoming manner

Be the spirit of the team and have the ability to engage with fans of all ages.

Entertain children pre-match and during half-time.

Find more information about the role here.

