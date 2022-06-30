The Environment Secretary George Eustice has said that there is a strong case for introducing a clean air charging zone around Manchester city centre.

It followed a public backlash which led the government to push back the deadline by which local councils must bring air pollution below legal limits.

Greater Manchester is due to submit a revised scheme which aims to achieve air quality compliance no later than the new deadline of 2026 on Friday.

Mr Eustice said: "The way that the system works is that Manchester come to us with a proposal and we endorse it and give a direction for it to be implemented, but we need to be satisfied that it will improve air quality in the Greater Manchester area.

"We all want to see air quality improved, there are other cities that have done slightly smaller targeted charging zones in the middle of the city, the evidence to date suggests that is what should happen in Manchester as well.

"We're open to alternative proposals, but they've got to be delivering for air quality and public health in Manchester as well.

The original plan was for one of the biggest charging zones in Europe

"We wouldn't endorse a scheme if it actually wasn't going to deliver the air quality that is important for public health. The reason we are doing this is that asthma is a big problem in many areas. We have got a lot of people suffering from respiratory diseases as a result of poor air quality. That's why we are doing this.

"We don't want to want to impose unnecessary charges on people. We think think the original idea of a very large charging zone around Manchester was wrong and unnecessary."

Mr Eustice suggested still charging, but in Manchester city centre only in a letter to local leaders earlier this month.

The clean air zone is a dispute that at times has turned toxic for political parties but the air the city region breathes is highly polluted and potentially dangerous. Local leaders say it contributes to 1200 premature deaths every year.

Agreeing how to clean the air up fairly has been a long journey with the original plan being one of the biggest charging zones in Europe

Under the initial plans the more polluting lorries, buses and coaches would have been charged up to £60 a day to drive through the area with similar vans and taxis charged £7.50.

£120 million of Government funding was released to green up affected vehicles. As the start date drew near, the rows revved up and the pandemic saw the cost of upgrading vehicles soar by 60%.

Both Government and the Greater Manchester Mayor tried to distance themselves from the scheme amid fears for business and a cost of living crisis and by February they slammed on the brakes.

Sam Nickson, from Elite Services, a coach company says he worries any charging could drive people out of business and be bad news for the city centre.

He said: "The added cost of the clean air zone would be passed unfortunately to the customer, because we as a company like most others can't afford to absorb any more.

"The old charges were £60 a day, which is extortionate when you're taking a group of school children into Manchester, and the job is in itself is £200.

"The schools will be making a choice to visit places outside the Clean Air Zine, to make it easier on the parents."

Enviroment Secretary, George Eustice

Greater Manchester's proposals will be signed off on Friday and passed to the Government for approval but the months of rowing may not be over. Whatever scheme is ultimately accepted, work to clean up the air will have to get into gear. The deadline is looming.