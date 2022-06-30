Detectives investigating the murder of Michael Toohey in Liverpool city centre have made a further four arrests.

Michael, who was 18 and from Liverpool, died following an assault at an internet café on London Road on Saturday 16 April.A post mortem confirmed he died from multiple injuries.

The arrests on Wednesday evening bring the total arrested in connection with the murder to 15.A 28-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested on suspicion of murder. He has been taken into custody to be interviewed.Three men, aged 27, 19 and 54, all from Liverpool, were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and have also been taken into custody.

Two men have already been charged with Michael's murder.

Michael Williams, 24 years, of Carlake Grove was arrested and subsequently charged on Wednesday 8 June with the murder.

He appeared at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Thursday 9 June and was remanded into custody to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on 14 November.Anthony Williams, 31, of Hillbrook Drive, Walton, was arrested and charged with murder on 17 May, and was remanded to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on 14 November.A total of eight people – as well as the two charged – had previously been arrested on suspicion of Michael Toohey’s murder. All eight have been conditionally bailed.A 34-year-old woman from Fazakerley remains on bail following her arrest on suspicion of assisting an offender.