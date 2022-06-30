A man who stabbed his estranged wife to death after forcing his way into her home in Oldham has been sentenced to a lifetime hybrid hospital order.

Emergency services were called to a house on Water Mill Avenue at about 7pm on Monday 8 November 2021.

Two people were found with stab injuries, Tamby Dowling and a 16-year-old girl.

Tamby, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the teenage girl was treated in hospital for leg injuries.

Abid Mahmood admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility Credit: GMP

Abid Mahmood had turned up unannounced and forced his way into the address.

He punched Ms Dowling before pulling out a large knife and stabbing her as she lay on the floor.

After the attack, Mahmood, who has a history of mental health issues, handed himself into police with the knife in his waistband.

He was later charged over Ms Dowling’s death.

The post-mortem examination gave the cause of death is as ‘multiple stab wounds to the chest and abdomen’.

Police at the scene in November Credit: MEN Media

In total, Ms Dowling, 36, was stabbed eight times with some of the wounds being up to 18cm deep with one blow severing part of her heart.

Mahmood, 35, pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

He also admitted section 18 assault on a 16-year-old girl where he was ordered to serve six years concurrently.

Mahmood has received a lifetime hybrid hospital order, to serve a minimum of 10 years, at Manchester Crown Court having admitted the charge at an earlier hearing.

A family tribute to Ms Dowling at the time read: "She was outgoing, kind-hearted, generous, and had time for everyone. Her door was always open, her home was filled with visitors, and her kettle was always just boiled.

"Tamby will leave a huge hole and massive impact on all the family. She touched the lives of countless people - the hole she has left will never be filled and our hearts are broken."

Senior Investigating Officer Duncan Thorpe, of our Serious Crime Division, said: "Our thoughts are with Tamby's family and friends, and can only hope today's sentence brings some comfort to them.

"This is a horrific example of violence against women and girls and we are absolutely committed to tackling violence against women and girls - if anyone thinks they are in danger or at the risk of violence, they should always call the police."