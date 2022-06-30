A Cheshire MP has resigned as a shadow local government minister to focus on his constituency work.Mike Amesbury, Labour MP for Weaver Vale, said it had been an “honour” to serve Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer but he wants to “continue to put my constituents first as their MP.”In his resignation letter, he said: “I am hugely proud of what the team has achieved in the face of a Tory Government that ignores the communities that were promised levelling-up, starves local government and public services of the resources they need, and refuses to get a grip on an ever-growing housing crisis.”He praised Lisa Nandy, the shadow housing secretary and Wigan MP, for “challenging” the Conservative Government “every step of the way.”Mr Amesbury said “as inflation bites, I will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with all whose only ask is a fair deal for them and their families”.He added: “I intend to provide this support and voice from the back benches.”

Amesbury, who saw off a Conservative challenge at the 2019 election in his marginal seat with just a 562 vote majority, told Sir Keir he wants to see him in Downing Street.Mr Amesbury said: “I believe if I am to continue to do so, I am not able to give the role of shadow local government minister the energy it demands and deserves.”In reply, the Labour leader said he was “sorry” to receive Mr Amesbury’s resignation.Sir Keir wrote: “I know you had said before that you wanted to step back from the frontbench to have more time for your constituents, but I am still sorry to receive your resignation and want to thank you for your service.”He praised Mr Amesbury’s “vital” role on the shadow frontbench team and said he is “grateful for your continuing support.”