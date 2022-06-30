A scheme to keep youngsters safe and stop them turning to crime is being highlighted at major event in Liverpool.

The Weapons Down, Gloves Up (WDGU) initiative is taking centre stage at July's FIT XPO after being selected as the event's official charity partner.

The scheme is backed by former boxer Tony Bellew who will be on hand to give advice, coach and encourage people to sign up to the eight-week boxing camp.

WDGU is part funded by 'Speedo' Mick Cullen.

Tony Bellew said: "WDGU offers kids a different option to gang culture with the aim of helping people realise their potential and we've already had success in finding people jobs.

"We'll be available to discuss what we do and how people can get involved as well as running some classes as we continue to spread the word."

The event is taking over the city's Exhibition Centre on the 1, 2, and 3 of July and FIT XPO founder Darren Nally said it is great to get WDGU on board:

He said: "FIT XPO is the UK's biggest health and fitness exhibition and we want to help raise the profile of WDGU to recognise the great work it is doing in the community to help young people stay out of trouble.

"We're thrilled Tony is joining us on Saturday and hope he'll get involved in some of the other activities going on over the weekend.

"A record 14 competitions - including England's strongest man and woman - are taking place with some of the world's biggest names in industry coming to the city including Mr Olympia Dorian Yates."

"The British Army assault course is returning and we're delighted to welcome local football coaches KKZ so there are activities where the kids can run around and let off some steam."

The line-up includes MTV's Ex on the Beach contestant and winner of The Challenge, Rogan O'Connor, personal trainer and entrepreneur Jay Alderton with 220k social media followers, two times Guinness world record holder and military resilience coach James Elliott and nutritionist Dr Emelia Thompson.

Standard day and weekend tickets cost £25 and £45 with free entry for under 14's with an adult ticket. VIP tickets also available from £55 all at www.ticketquarter.co.uk

