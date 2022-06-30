The number of sexual offences recorded on the Isle of Man over the past year has risen by almost a fifth, despite a drop in overall crime during the past year.

Isle of Man Constabulary have released their year crime data - from 1 April 2021 to 31 March 2022 - which shows a total of 2,765 offences were recorded, a drop of 6% on the previous year.

Figures shows there has been a decrease in all types of crimes on the island except for minor assaults, which rose by 2%, and sexual offences, which rose by 18%.

Burglaries fell to its lowest level in several decades, the force say, with a combined total of fewer than 70 commercial and domestic burglaries happening on the island.

Police in the Isle of Man seized £600,000 worth of drugs, according to 2021/2022 data. Credit: Isle of Man Constabulary

Serious assaults fell by 17% and more than £600,000 worth of drugs were seized, which is down from £1m seized the previous year.

Data also shows that road traffic collisions increased on the Isle of Man by 14% during the same period.

The full data is due to be published in the Chief Constable's annual report, which is expected to reach Tynwald in October 2022.

Chief Constable Gary Roberts said: “2021-22 felt much more like a normal year, after the challenges of 2020, when the Island faced lengthy periods of lockdown and when crime levels soared in the summer of 2020.

"The data that is being released today shows that the Isle of Man is a supremely safe place, where we are able to enjoy an enviable quality of life.”

