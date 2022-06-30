A takeover of Oldham Athletic has been agreed with new local owners expected to buy the club by the end of the season.

Owner Abdallah Lemsagam and stadium landlords Brass Bank Ltd have agreed to sell after the team dropped out of the Football League for the first time in its 115-year history.

In a statement on Thursday, 30 June, the club said the new buyer is "not a consortium but a longstanding successful local business."

Their identify will not be made public until the deal has been completed and the owner’s and director’s test passed.

As part of the agreement, the sale of season tickets, sponsorship and commercial activity has been halted and will reopen following the takeover.

Oldham Athletic say the completion of the purchase will take less than four weeks.

A statement from the club said: "This announcement is aimed to reduce speculation and provide long term certainty which will help John Sheridan continue to build a competitive squad."

There have been several protests from Athletic supporters calling for current owner Abdallah Lemsagam - who appointed nine managers in his four years - to quit after overseeing the club's demise.

Abdallah Lemsagam, the current owner of Oldham Athletic.

Councillor Amanda Chadderton, Leader of Oldham Council, said the takeover will give the whole town a boost.

She said: “This is really good news for the club, its supporters, and the whole borough after the despair and heartache of recent years.

“We’re looking forward to working with the new owner and understanding more about their plans to take the club forward.

“No one has to tell them they have a big job on their hands, but I’m sure they can’t wait to get started as, like us at the council, they want the best for the residents and fans.

“The club have our full support and we wish them well for the coming season."

