Yellow weather warning issued for thunderstorms across Cheshire

The thunderstorms could affect Cheshire East and Cheshire West and Chester. The Met Office is encouraging drivers to be safe in the conditions. Credit: Met Office

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms that will affect parts of the North West.

The storm is likely to affect people in the Cheshire East and Chester West and Chester areas of Cheshire.

The warning is in place between midday and 10pm on Thursday 30 June.

Disruption may include:

  • Driving conditions being affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus

  • Delays to train services

  • Some short term loss of power and other services

  • Some flooding of a few homes and businesses, leading to some damage to buildings or structures

  • Some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes

Drivers are encouraged to stay safe if travelling.