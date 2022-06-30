Yellow weather warning issued for thunderstorms across Cheshire
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms that will affect parts of the North West.
The storm is likely to affect people in the Cheshire East and Chester West and Chester areas of Cheshire.
The warning is in place between midday and 10pm on Thursday 30 June.
Disruption may include:
Driving conditions being affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus
Delays to train services
Some short term loss of power and other services
Some flooding of a few homes and businesses, leading to some damage to buildings or structures
Some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes
Drivers are encouraged to stay safe if travelling.