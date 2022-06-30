The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms that will affect parts of the North West.

The storm is likely to affect people in the Cheshire East and Chester West and Chester areas of Cheshire.

The warning is in place between midday and 10pm on Thursday 30 June.

Disruption may include:

Driving conditions being affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus

Delays to train services

Some short term loss of power and other services

Some flooding of a few homes and businesses, leading to some damage to buildings or structures

Some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes

Drivers are encouraged to stay safe if travelling.