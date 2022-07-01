A baby has been taken to hospital after a police chase ended in a crash in south Manchester.

A Vauxhall Corsa was spotted by police being driven dangerously on Moat Road at around 8:30pm on Wednesday, 29 June.

When the driver failed to stop, the police car pursued the vehicle before the driver smashed into another car - a Seat - on Hollyhedge Road.

A baby was in the Seat at the time of the incident, the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) say.

The child was taken to hospital from the scene to be checked over, but no injuries were reported.

The police chase ended on Hollyhedge Road. Credit: Google Maps

A spokesperson for the North West Ambulance Service said three other people were assessed by paramedics at the scene.

The Corsa driver - a man aged in his 20s - was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving whilst disqualified.

Greater Manchester Police say he remains in custody for questioning.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: "At 8.36pm last night (29 June), police witnessed a Vauxhall Corsa driving dangerously on Moat Road, Manchester.

"Officers carried out a pursuit before the vehicle then collided into another vehicle on Hollyhedge Road, Wythenshawe.

"The driver of the Corsa, a male in his 20s, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failure to stop and driving whilst disqualified.

"He remains in custody for questioning. No serious injuries were reported."

A spokesperson for NWAS said: "We responded following a call at 20.42pm. A baby was taken to hospital, three other walking wounded were also assessed."