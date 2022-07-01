A boy has been chased around a park by a group of 'knife-wielding' children in Lancashire.

The victim is said to have gone to the playground near Royles Brooks Primary School in Thornton-Cleveleys on Tuesday afternoon, 28 June, with his friends.

Lancashire Police say the boy was chased off the playground by a group of five children and 'a knife was seen'.

An investigation into the incident has been launched and patrols have been stepped up in the area.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Constabulary said: "We got a report at 4.46pm on Tuesday that a boy had been chased by a group of children, with a knife being seen.

"No assault took place. Officers attended the scene and patrols have been increased in the area. An investigation is underway and enquiries are ongoing."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know