Police are searching for a man who it's alleged 'forcibly grabbed a woman's bottom' in a bar then ran off.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak with in connection with the incident in Oldham.

The sex assault happened at The Barclays bar in Royton just before midnight on Saturday 7 May, but details have only just been released by the force.

The man ran off after assaulting the woman. It is understood the woman was not physically injured during the incident.

GMP has issued an appeal via its social media channels for anyone with information, or for anyone who recognises the man, to come forward.

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with the assault. Credit: GMP

In a social media appeal, GMP Oldham said: "Do you recognise this male?

"We want to speak to him following a sexual assault on a woman that took place just before midnight on Saturday 7 May at Barclays bar in Royton, Oldham.

"A man forcibly grabbed a woman's bottom and made off.

"Enquiries are on-going and anyone who recognises the male is asked to call 0161 856 8918 or report it online at https://crowd.in/gclLZF.

"Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

