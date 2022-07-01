A group of builders have performed a rendition of the classic Madness' song “Our House” to fundraise for Derian House hospice in Chorley.

The spoof video, which has already been shared thousands of times, is being used to promote the charity's raffle to win a brand new three bedroom detached house worth £250,000.

Derian House offers respite and end-of-life care to more than 450 babies, children and their families.

Caroline Taylor, Head of Income at Derian House Children’s Hospice, said: “The video was created as a surprise for us at Derian House and we absolutely love it!

"The fact that the whole workforce got involved really means a lot to us. And as well as raising cash for seriously ill children, it helps to raise awareness of our charity."

Derian House says every penny of ticket sales for the house raffle will go to help the charity

“It costs £5.7 million every year to run services at Derian House and so Kingswood Homes supporting us in this way is vital to ensuring we can continue supporting families now and in the future,” Caroline said.

Staff from across Kingswood Homes, the developer behind the prize draw, took part in the video to promote the fundraising. Credit: Derian House

The house to be raffled is being built by Kingswood Homes.

Site manager Liam Reilly said: “Being in the recording studio was a bit different to my normal day to day work on site but it was a great experience. Who knows we might go for Christmas number one next.”

Kingswood Homes Managing Director Paul Jones said: “Personally, I think if we spend a third of our lives at work, work really should be fun and the video shows that working at Kingswood certainly is with lots of the team taking part.”

Six tickets for the Great Big House Giveaway can be purchased for just £5.

There will be a guaranteed winner, to be announced at a gala ball at Hoghton Tower on September 17.

For more information about the prize draw, visit Derian House's website.