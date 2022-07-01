Play Brightcove video

A woman living in Manchester has opened up about feeling alone after coming out.

Adjoa Sinead identifies as queer and uses she/her pronouns. Queer is an umbrella term for people who are not heterosexual or are not cisgender.

Adjoa said: “Queer is an umbrella term for people who are not cis-gender or heterosexual. It can group everyone within the LGBTQ+ community."

“It used to be used as a term to put down a lot of people within the community, which is why if you use it for certain people, it might cause a lot of pain and can be used as a derogatory term.

“At the same time, I love the word queer for myself because it’s fluid and it doesn’t put me in a box.”

Adjoa-Sinead said it took her a few years to come out due to the negative messages she received growing up.

She recalled one instance in secondary school where somebody started a rumour that she was a lesbian.

She said: “When I was in Year 7 somebody started a rumour that I was a lesbian and from that, a lot of people stopped talking to me. I felt really isolated.”

Adjoa said that she started to believe that before she said anything, people would judge her and have an idea of who she was based on that one label.

“I realised that before I even said anything, people already judge me for being a part of this community."

“It made me close off and not want to talk to anyone about my sexuality so it was hard for me for many years.”

Adjoa said it wasn’t until she developed romantic feelings toward someone when she was 17 that she decided to open up again.

“When I got to sixth form, there was a girl that I had a strong crush on and so it got to a point where I couldn’t ignore it.”

During this time Adjoa lost a lot of friends but had two friends that were “incredibly supportive”.

She said: “They gave me a lot more confidence. I was able to see what unconditional love is. Somebody loving me for all the aspects of myself and not just tolerating me because of my sexuality or gender.”

How does Adjoa-Sinead celebrate pride?

“I feel like I celebrate pride all year round. What helps me is actually just giving back to my community.”

Adjoa-Sinead is part of a group called Blaq, a community group created for Black and Queer young people.

“It’s about being around people who fully accept you for who you are and that really helps you to feel comfortable about who you are.

“I feel like, if people are ashamed of part of your identity and you hang around them a lot then that shame can seep into you and how you feel.”

A message from Adjoa-Sinead to the LGBTQIA+ community:

“Happy pride, you deserve to be loved, you deserve to be respected, you deserve to feel like you deserve a place in this world and you are amazing.

“I love you, I respect you, I value you.”

