Play Brightcove video

They are one of Britain's most famous boxing families - and the Hattons are not finished yet.

Brothers Ricky and Matthew Hatton have already been followed into the ring by Ricky's son, Campbell, who is enjoying an unbeaten start to his professional career.

Now Matthew's teenage son, Jack, is the latest to lace up the gloves - and it has come as something of a shock to his family.

Jack Hatton celebrates a victory in the boxing ring Credit: Matthew Hatton

"Jack has always been football-mad," said Matthew. "In fact, he once told me he hated boxing.

"But during lockdown we decided to have a little go to pass the time - and he really enjoyed it."

Having already supported Matthew through his boxing career, Jack's mum, Jenna Coyne, now faces the prospect of her son heading down the same path.

She said: "There are dangers with boxing, as everybody knows. So as a mum, you do worry about that.

"But it's been really good for his confidence. So at this point, as an amateur with the head guards on, I'm all for it."

A young Jack Hatton with parents Matthew Hatton and Jenna Coyne Credit: Matthew Hatton

Just 18 months after his first taste of the sport, Jack, aged 14, is now a member of Tameside Elite Boxing Academy.

With an uncle who is a former two-weight world champion, and a dad who was a European champion, Jack is learning from the very best.

"Obviously, I have dreams to do what my dad and Rick have done, but I've only just started," said Jack. "I want to keep improving and do the best that I can."

And it's so far so good. Jack has won all four of his fights to date.

Jack, Matthew and Campbell Hatton Credit: Matthew Hatton

It now means three members of the Hatton family are still active in the ring.

As well as Jack, his cousin Campbell is preparing for his eighth professional fight in August, while Ricky is in training for an exhibition bout in November.

So does Matthew have any comeback plans?

"Rick still has it in him to compete but my fighting days are over," he said. "I have no interest in climbing between the ropes again. Unless it was for charity."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know