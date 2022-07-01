Mohamed Salah has committed his future with Liverpool FC after signing a new long-term contract with the club, it has been announced.

The Egypt international has signed a new three-year deal which will keep him at Anfield until 2025.

The 30-year-old forward had entered the final year of his existing deal and negotiations over extending his stay had been taking place for most of last season.

There had been a stumbling block over the footballer's wage demands, but a delegation flew out to meet with the player, who is still currently on holiday in the Mediterranean, and came to an agreement.

It makes the Liverpool forward the highest-paid player in the club’s history.

The length of the new deal has not been announced.

“I feel great and (I am) excited to win trophies with the club. It’s a happy day for everyone,” he told liverpoolfc.com.

“It takes a little bit of time, I think, to renew, but now everything is done so we just need to focus on what’s next.

“I think you can see in the last five or six years the team was always going (upwards).

“Last season we were close to winning four, but unfortunately in the last week of the season we lost two trophies.

“I think we are in a good position to fight for everything. We have new signings as well.

“We just need to keep working hard, have a good vision, be positive and go for everything again.”

Salah has scored 156 goals in 254 appearances for the club since arriving in 2017 and has helped the club win the Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup, FA Cup and Carabao Cup during that time.

