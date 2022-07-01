Play Brightcove video

A daredevil dad is attempting to break a world record for the smallest vessel to cross the Atlantic by sailing 1,900 miles across the Ocean in a one-metre-long boat.

Andrew Bedwell, from Lancashire, will set off from Newfoundland, Canada, to cross the Atlantic Ocean to the UK in a boat roughly the size of a wheelie bin.

The journey will take up to 90 days, the 48-year-old will have protein-rich food moulded to the inside of the boat while only eating 1,000 calories a day, he won't even change his clothes during that time.

There is nowhere to lie flat or even go to the toilet but Andrew said it has always been his dream.

Andrew could be sleeping in this position for up to three months, unable to stretch out unless standing in the boat.

The mariner came up with the idea after reading a book by current record holder Hugo Vihlen, who made the journey in a 1.6m (5ft 4inch) boat 30 years ago.

His fibreglass boat - which is half a metre shorter and has a top speed of 2.5mph - is a modified version of a ship that another ex-record holder, Tom McNally, designed.

Andrew will be taking some of his ashes on the trip to disperse at sea.

The boat is modified for Andrews's body, but at six feet tall it is not the most comfortable of rides.

Andrew is doing the challenge in the ruin up to his 50th Birthday, he said: "Before I’m 50 I want to have done something amazing."

When asked what his family thinks of his adventure he said: "My nine-year-old daughter thinks it's great, she's just like me."

Andrew says the boat is built to withstand anything.

Andrew works as a sail maker and has spent most of his life embarking on all sorts of heart-stopping adventures from paragliding to sailing non-stop around Britain and has even taken his small racing yacht across the Atlantic and up to the Arctic Circle.

It took the father over three years to complete the fabrication work on his tiny boat, but despite its miniature size, he’s confident the vessel will cope with some of the roughest waters.

He said: "It's built like a brick, it can withstand anything and every inch is designed to be perfect for this challenge".

