Wimbledon star Liam Broady has revealed that Andy Murray is "one of his toughest critics" as he edged through into the tournament's third round for the first time.

In dramatic scenes on Wimbledon's Centre Court, the Stockport tennis star gained a five-set victory against Diego Schwartzman.

Speaking after the victory, Broady revealed that Andy Murray, who often pokes fun at him on social media, helped in his journey to Wimbledon.

Broady counts the Scottish player as a friend and mentor, saying: "Andy has always been probably one of my toughest critics, but he's also been one of the greatest advisers that I've had.

"It's easy for people to say, 'you have to believe in yourself more, you're a great player', but when one of the greatest players of all time says that to you, it carries a lot more weight and does kind of strike home a lot harder."

After his win at Wimbledon on Thursday, he said of his nerves: "I think it kind of played on my mind a little bit.

"I saw some of the things online about Emma (Raducanu) and Andy's (Murray) results.

"At the end of the day tennis is a lottery. That's why people watch it. It's never a guarantee as to who's going to win.

"Those guys both came out against in-form players and sadly didn't get the job done.

"But I kind of wanted to get a little result for the British players myself to give us something to hold on to."

