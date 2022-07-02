Burnley FC's James Tarkowski signs four-year deal with Everton

James Tarkowski has signed a four-year deal with Everton on a free transfer, until the end of June 2026.

The 29-year-old central defender joins the Blues after his contract expired at Burnley at the end of last month, having spent more than six years at Turf Moor.

Tarkowski, who has two England caps following his debut against Italy in March 2018, played 194 Premier League games for Burnley and started more than 30 top-flight matches in each of the five seasons prior to his switch to Merseyside.

Tarkowski ranked first in the Premier League for both clearances and shots blocked in 2021/22, was second for aerial duels won, and was ranked in the top three per cent of centre-backs across Europe’s top five leagues in those three categories and touches in the opposition box.

After becoming Everton’s first signing of the summer, Tarkowski said: “I’m excited to have joined Everton. It’s a massive club. I’m really looking forward to the years ahead and I’m thankful for the opportunity that I’ve been given".

More about James Tarkowski:

James Tarkowski began his professional career with Oldham Athletic, spending three years with the Latics before moving to Brentford in 2014.

The right-footed defender secured promotion to the Championship in his first season in West London ahead of his switch to Burnley in 2016, helping the Clarets win the second-tier title in his maiden campaign en route to the Premier League.

James said: “First and foremost, I’m a defender. That part of my game is something I’ve really worked on the past few years to become the best defender possible.

“I want to bring that to the team, but I also feel like I’m a good football player. I can move the ball well, I can pass, I can attack the ball in the other box, so I feel like I’ve got myself in a good place to be successful at a club like Everton.”

Director of Football Thelwell said: “We are delighted to welcome a player of James’ quality to Everton and believe he will be an excellent addition to our squad."