Manchester City Ladies FC have signed England international goalkeeper Sandy MacIver on a three-year deal.

The Winsford-born goalkeeper from Everton will switch sides and wear the No.22 shirt for the upcoming 2022/23 campaign.

MacIver said: "Manchester City is a world-class club across the board, and I’m very much looking forward to being a part of that."Head Coach Gareth Taylor added: “We’re so pleased to have been able to bring Sandy back to City – over the past few seasons, she has worked incredibly hard to establish herself as one of English football’s top goalkeepers.

“She is a player I’ve admired for a long time, but especially during my time in charge of the team so far – whenever we’ve come up against her, she has shown just what a talent she is."

Credit: Manchester City

Who is Sandy MacIver?

The 23-year-old started her career in Everton as a teenager, appearing in the FA Girls’ Youth Cup Final in 2014 before moving to City’s academy set-up a year later.

In 2016, she moved to America on a soccer scholarship with Clemson Tigers and went on to establish herself as the team’s first-choice shot-stopper for the duration of her three years in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

MacIver re-joined Everton in 2020 and made her professional debut just weeks later in a 3-1 league victory over Reading.

Sandy was named Player of the Match in the 2020 Women’s FA Cup Final against City at Wembley Stadium.

The Goalkeeper made her senior debut on the international stage with England in 2021 with a 6-0 friendly win over Northern Ireland.

She was also part of Team GB’s women’s football squad for the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, being included alongside City’s Ellie Roebuck and Karen Bardsley in the initial squad.

