Police fear a 12-year-old boy who has been missing from home for four days is being "hidden" by other children.Thomas Robinson was last seen at around 5pm on Tuesday, 28 June in the Castlefields area of Runcorn.

Sightings have been reported in St Helens, and the 12-year-old has links to Liverpool.Cheshire Police fear that Thomas may be being "harboured by other young people across the Merseyside area."

Thomas is described as white, around 5ft tall, with mousy blonde hair and was last seen wearing a blue Nike bubble jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.Superintendent Michael Evans said: “Thomas is a vulnerable young child, and we are concerned for his welfare and his family are distraught.“I would urge anyone who thinks that they may have seen Thomas since he went missing to get in touch."