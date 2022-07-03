Chilling video surfaces after man was shot on the street in Liverpool

Play Brightcove video

A video has surfaced showing a number of men running away from a street shooting in Liverpool while gunshots rang out. Police received a report at around 4.55 pm on Saturday 2 July that a man had been shot in the legs by another man on Croxdale Road West.

A 23-year-old man was dropped off at the hospital at around 5.10 pm with gunshot wounds to his legs and back. Merseyside Police described the man's injuries as "life-changing". A terrifying video which has been shared on social media shows a number of men appearing to run away as around seven gunshots can be heard in the background. One man can also be seen riding away from the scene on a bike.

Forensic officers were on the scene looking for evidence. Credit: Liverpool ECHO

Croxdale Road West was cordoned off by police following the incident and detectives made door-to-door enquiries. Merseyside Police said the man is being treated in a hospital where he is in a stable condition. Police said the offender is reported to have left the scene in a white Seat Leon car.Chief Inspector Col Rooney said: "The investigation is in its very early stages and extensive work is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, but we do believe it was a targeted attack."Fortunately the victim's injuries are not life-threatening, but they are significant and will require surgery and a lengthy period of recovery.

"We have a large police presence in the area carrying out enquiries and I would encourage anyone who witnessed any part of the incident to come forward and tell us what they know."

Credit: Liverpool ECHO

Crime scene investigators are carrying out forensic examinations at the scene and house-to-house enquiries are underway. Officers will also be looking at CCTV from the area to identify the offender.Chief Insp Rooney added: “There is no place for guns on the streets of Merseyside. We conduct warrants, stop checks and land searches day in day out to disrupt those who carry and store weapons. You can help us take them out of circulation and put offenders before the courts, by telling us where weapons are being stored and who is carrying them.“Spare others the agony of an incident such as this, and contact us with any information you have on firearms and we will take action.”