Cyclists across Liverpool and the North West have whizzed through the Queensway Tunnel in a bid to raise thousands of pounds for children.

Competitors on the Liverpool Chester Liverpool (LCL) Bike Ride have ridden up to 100 miles for the NSPCC and for a day out.

All the money raised will go towards helping children and families across Merseyside.

Alissa Koopal, Chief Executive Officer of Pennine Events, owners of the LCL Bike Ride said: "There are eight routes to choose from, so whether you're a seasoned cyclist or looking for a family day out, there's something for everyone. Plus, you know all the money raised will go to help children and young people here in the North West."

Janette Drew, NSPCC Community Fundraising Manager for Cheshire, said: "It's free for young people to get in touch with Childline, but costs £4 for our counsellors to answer a call. Every pound raised can really go a long way and will help us offer support to young people whenever they need it.