Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen is understood to have verbally agreed to join Manchester United.

The 30-year-old could be new manager Erik ten Hag's second signing, with Dutch left-back Tyrell Malacia having a medical with United ahead of a proposed deal costing more than £14m.

It is understood Eriksen is on the verge of putting pen to paper on a three-year deal.

The former Tottenham and Inter Milan attacking midfielder was instrumental in rescuing Brentford from relegation in the second half of the 2021/22 season after making a miraculous comeback from the cardiac arrest suffered while playing for Denmark at Euro 2020 last summer.

Christian Eriksen being carried on a stretcher after his cardiac arrest in 2021 Credit: PA Images

Eriksen himself said afterwards: “I remember it all, except those minutes when I was in heaven."

He says he wants to play for Denmark in the Qatar World Cup this winter and insists he has no fears of suffering another cardiac arrest after having an ICD - Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator - fitted.

Meanwhile, the Feyenoord full-back Malacia is set to be the first signing of the Ten Hag era.

He looked set to sign for Ligue 1 side Lyon, but United swooped in for the player reportedly valued at €15million (£12.95million), plus €2million (£1.7m) in add-ons.

Malacia was at the Carrington training complex to complete his medical on Monday 4 July, when United's international players returned from their summer break.

Cristiano Ronaldo was noticeably absent from the group just days after it emerged the Portuguese striker had informed the club he would like to leave if the right offer came in.

United are adamant 37-year-old Ronaldo will not be sold and are understood to have accepted his explanation that family issues meant he was unable to report for training.