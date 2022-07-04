They promised to 'always woof you forever' after falling in 'puppy love'.

The two chihuahuas who tied the knot at a ceremony in Runcorn and got 'a round of a paws' by more than 90 dogs.

The 'yappy' couple are Chester, aged eight, and one-year-old Izzy and they were married by an Italian greyhound celebrant named Stan.The couple celebrated in style with an eight-tier dog-friendly wedding cake, handed out dog treats as wedding favours, and left the ceremony in a buggy with traditional tin cans and confetti.

The happy couple on their wedding day Credit: MEN Media

Eighteen-month-old greyhound Stan, dressed in a vicar's outfit complete with dog collar, was assisted in his duties by professional celebrant Rebecca Knapper, 42, from St. Helens."I've never done a dog wedding before," said Rebecca. "I want to do this all the time now." She added: "I spent a fortnight getting in as many dog puns as I could."The couple exchanged sausages, rings, and specially written vows, promising that they will always play together, to share their favourite toys and " to only sniff each other's bums from now until forever."

The happy 'fur ever' couple were held by their owners, 'mother of the bride' Stephanie Rice and 'mother of the groom' Mandy Willow, who helped them cut the cake.

The ceremony was organised to raise money for the Runcorn charity Cheshire Sighthound Rescue and their young lurcher Felix, who has made a miraculous recovery since being hit by a car doing 50mph eight weeks ago.

Stan the celebrant conducted the ceremony Credit: MEN media

Members of the Chihuahuas of Halton and North West, a walking group for chihuahuas and other miniature breeds were the guests of honour.

Mandy tells the story of how the couple met saying "Chester fell deeply in love with Izzy from the local walks we do together'.

"Chester goes absolutely mad for her, screaming for her until he gets to meet up with her."Izzy's owner Stephanie came up with the idea to raise money to keep supporting other dogs in need of rescue.

"We've done a lot of themed events raising money: We've done RSPCA, the Manchester and Cheshire dogs home."Mandy says, "We do different events. At Christmas we did 'Santa Paws', we did our own version of Crufts which was 'Chi-rufts'; we're doing one in August which is a festival, but instead of Creamfields it's going to be 'Chi-fields'."So, we do different things and each time it's going to be for a different dog charity," Mandy added.Sally, who is from Wirral but who now lives in Amsterdam, delayed her flight back to Holland in order to attend the event. "It's the wedding of the year," she said."They're a beautiful couple and I thought it was really emotional when they shared that sausage." added Sally.