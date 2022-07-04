J.K Rowling has landed herself in hot water once again after claims she used the Isle of Man flag to mock the LGBTQ+ community and people with mental health problems.

The Harry Potter author sparked anger on Twitter by posting a picture of the Manx flag, which she described as the "thirder flag".

The writer, who has come under fire several times for her controversial views, posted the country's national flag in a Twitter thread.

She said: "I’m not angry, Julie, just deeply disappointed.

"Should you decide to reflect, learn and do better, you can start by displaying the thirder flag on all future tweets."

Residents from the Island have objected to her Tweet, accusing the author of using the flag as a "symbol of hate".

Member of the House of Keys for Douglas East Clare Barber called out Rowling for her comments.

She said: "This year we celebrate our 2nd @isleofpride festival and mark 30 years since the decriminalisation of homosexual acts; we stand firm with all marginalised communities and celebrate our trans community and those with mental illness.

"Using our flag in this debate is not ok."

We have contacted J.K. Rowling's representatives for comment.

