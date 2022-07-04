Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was found dead in his home.

Officers were called at around 10.30am on Sunday 3 July to a report of concern for the welfare of a man at an address on Riverside, Mossley.

When they arrived, they found the body of a man believed to be in his late 30s.

Senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Jamie Daniels said: "Following the initial stages of our investigation we now know that there are suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of this man and believe this may have been a targeted attack.

"While this inquiry is very much in its infancy and we are keeping an open mind, we would appeal to anyone with any information whatsoever to come forward and speak to the police.

"This man was someone's son, someone's partner, someone's brother, someone's father and we are determined to do all we can to find out who is responsible and bring them to justice.

"There will be an increase in officers in the local area while our investigation progresses through the evening and tomorrow.

"I would ask anyone with any information at all about this incident to please contact police as soon as possible."

Anyone with information is being urged to call 0161 856 6377 or get in contact with Greater Manchester Police via its LiveChat service on its website www.gmp.police.uk quoting incident number 1207 of July 3 2022.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.