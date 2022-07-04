A second teenager has been arrested on suspicion or murdering a man who was found with multiple stab wounds in Tyldesley.

Thomas Williamson died at the scene after being attacked on Charles Street on the 25 September 2021.

Greater Manchester Police have charged Joshua Prescott, 19, of Walter Street, Leigh, with murdering the 30-year-old.

He has been remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Wigan Magistrates Court on Monday, 4 July.

An 18-year-old has already been charged with his murder.

Listen to ITV News' What You Need To Know podcast: