The disappearance of a teenager from Preston is "extremely out of character", police have said as they continue their search.Melanie Harvey was last seen at 1pm on Thursday 30 June in the Spar Road area of the town and is thought to have travelled to Blackpool. The 19-year-old woman is described as being of petite build, white, 5ft 3in tall, with jet black hair past her shoulders, and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, a white top, white Nike Air Force trainers with an orange top and carrying a black duffle bag.Although she lives in Preston, she also has links to Blackpool, police confirmed.

"We are becoming increasingly worried about her as this is extremely out of character," a spokesperson from Lancashire Police said.

Police have asked members of the public to dial 999 straight away if they actually see her, or to call 101 if they have information that may be of use to their inquiries.Lancashire Police say: "Anybody who has seen her or who has information about where may be is asked to get in touch on 01772 209643 or, if you get no answer, call 101 quoting log 1164 of July 1. For immediate sightings call 999."

