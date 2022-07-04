Heatwave on the way?

If you follow social media, or read the tabloids, you won't have failed to miss the headlines over the past few days that a tropical heatwave is on the way for the UK next week.

So is this true, and how hot is it going to get?

What are the rumours?

Some publications are reporting a UK high of 40ºC around the 16 July.

This is because one of our supercomputer models on Saturday, 2 July - for the first time ever - brought up a scenario where parts of the UK could get a high of 41ºC later next week.

If this happened - it's not likely to - it would be unprecedented.

The fact that a computer model has even suggested a temperature over 40ºC in the UK is a first, and a worrying sign that climate change predictions are becoming a reality.

Hottest prediction for the UK yet - GFS Computer Model Forecast for 16 July as of Saturday 2 July 2022 Credit: Data: GFS. Site: www.wetterzentrale.de

What is computer modelling?

To help predict the weather in advance meteorologists use mathematical predictions made by supercomputers, called computer modelling.

There are several of these across the globe, each one using historical data and earth observations to give a possible scenario of the weather ahead - based on probability.

In the UK we have our Met Office supercomputer. This takes in around half a million observations a day. Where there is no data the computer will fill in the gaps.

The closer we get to the forecast day (or event), the more accurate the model becomes - because it has more information.

Sometimes the models differ. Sometimes they all agree.

Currently the majority of the models highlight a 'warming trend' starting from the end of this week and continuing into next week. But the 40ºC scenario - thankfully - looks unlikely.

More likely scenario (to date) - GFS Computer Model Forecast for 16 July as of Monday 4 July. Credit: Data: GFS. Site: www.wetterzentrale.de

What's the reality?

Remember that the model forecast was for nearly two weeks ahead. Today, Monday 4 July, after just 48 hrs, the temperature predictions for the 16 have already dipped by more than 10 degrees.

But a 10 degree dip could still bring parts of the UK in at around 30ºC heat later next week.

This is higher than the UK Met Office heatwave threshold and higher than the July average.

Heatwave threshold for the UK (3 consecutive days or more) Credit: Met Office

So, at this stage, we are looking at things warming up from the end of this week, with heatwave criteria possibly being met later next week.

It is July. Heatwaves are becoming more common. 30ºC is not as unusual as it was a decade ago.

And as we get closer, day on day, the computer models will adjust their predictions using the very latest information.

Stay tuned to the forecast, not the gossip!