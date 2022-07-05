Police have urged the public to "let us do our job," as they investigate a brutal assault in Oldham that was filmed and shared on social media.

In the disturbing footage, filmed on 21 June but went viral over the weekend of 2 July, a young man is seen being beaten by a number of people in an alleyway off Featherstall Road North in the town.

The victim is heard screaming as he was kicked and stamped on.

Police say it was followed by related attacks on the night of Saturday, 2 July at three properties in the Westwood and Werneth areas of Oldham.

They are believed to be "in retaliation to the video of the assault being circulated online".

Chief Superintendent Chris Bowen said the initial incident was "horrible."

He said three people had been arrested and bailed and the investigation is "progressing."

But he added: "Some of the community have decided that they believe police acted too slowly.

"Unfortunately some of the community have decided to take matters into their own hands.

"All I'm going to say is please don't. Please give us the information. Please let us do our job."

Mr Bowen said there would be additional officers on patrol, adding: "Retaliation is just as bad as the initial offence."

Community leaders, the police and councillors all gathered in public on Sunday to update hundreds of concerned residents about events.

Oldham Councillor Abdul Jabbar said: "This is a terrible incident that's happened but police are dealing with it.

"We are doing everything we can to manage the situation and we have asked for more visible policing and for more police to be deployed so that people have got that reassurance.

"We will be watching things very closely."

Councillor Jean Stretton, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods at Oldham Council, said: “We are aware that arrests have been made following a serious assault in the Westwood area on 21 June. We are working closely with police and their investigation is ongoing.

“While that investigation takes place, I would please ask people to stay calm and allow the police to do their work, so those responsible can be brought to justice. The most important thing for all of us in Oldham is the safety of everyone in our communities.

“It is important that this horrific attack does not divide us. It is also crucial that anyone who may have information relating to this crime speaks directly with the police