A Labour MP has claimed she has faced repeated sexual harassment from a senior Conservative MP - but felt powerless to report it.

Chatlotte Nichols, the MP for Warrington North since 2019, said her allegations were not "a political issue."

She said she was speaking out to make the Parliamentary authorities realise how difficult it was for some women MPs to work in a culture where sexual harassment was a subject of gossip and jokes, rather than taken seriously.

Speaking out - Charlotte Nichols in the Commons

She was speaking in the Commons during an urgent question about standards at Westminster, describing the culture as 'toxic'. But she stopped short of naming the Conservative MP.

Ms Nichols went on to tell ITV Granada Reports Political Correspondent Lise McNally she felt she could not recommend Parliament as a place of work for young women or young gay men.

She said she could not reassure them that, if they fell victim to sexual harassment, the perpetrator would be dealt with.

She said: "For me this isn't a political issue - it's one that's deeply personal. I'm a survivor of sexual violence myself.

"Coming into work in Westminster in this culture is incredibly difficult for me to do, and I know from speaking to other people who have experienced similar situations just how tough it is for them.

"I was trying to get the Paymaster General to really think about what it's like for people like us, having to work somewhere like this, where allegations are thrown around - they're gossiped about, they're joked about, nothing is done about them.

"And people - we all the know the allegations about them - can be promoted into some of the highest offices in Government."

Ms Nichols' claims come after it emerged the Prime Minister had appointed the MP Chris Pincher as Deputy Chief Whip, despite knowing him to have been the subject of an official complaint about his conduct.

Sexual scandal: former Deputy Chief Whip Chris Pincher MP Credit: PA Images

She said the repeated denials over who knew what and when were nothing less than "gaslighting from the dispatch box" - and that party loyalty had become more important than people's safety.

The Government maintains there was no dishonesty and that the Prime Minister forgot that he had been informed.