An 82-year-old man has died after a van smashed into a house in a crash in Rochdale.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash on Pilsworth Road, in Heywood, at around 4.40pm on 15 June.

Two vehicles - a van and a car - were involved, the fire service said.

The van smashed into the front of a house and a man had to be "cut" from the car. Police said an 82-year-old man was taken to hospital from the scene.

He tragically died five days later on 20 June.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information, or anyone who witnessed the crash, to come forward.

In a statement, a spokesperson for GMFRS said: "Just before 5pm firefighters were called to reports of a collision involving two vehicles on Pilsworth Road, Heywood.

"Two fire engines from Rochdale fire station, alongside the Technical Response Unit from Ashton, arrived quickly at the scene.

"Fire crews used specialist equipment to extricate one male casualty, who was conveyed to the care of our colleagues at North West Ambulance Service. GMFRS were at the scene for one and half hours."

In a statement, a GMP spokesperson said: "Investigators are appealing for information following a collision in Heywood.

"At around 4:40pm on Wednesday 15 June 2022, we received a report of a collision on Pilsworth Road, Heywood.

"An 82-year-old man was taken to hospital and sadly died on Monday 20 June 2022."

Anyone with information or dash cam footage from the surrounding area immediately before or after the collision should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741 quoting 2464 15/06/2022.