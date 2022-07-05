Rapper Aitch has launched a scheme to help young people get to concerts and music festivals for free.

The 'Aitch-S2' scheme will give people aged under-25 train vouchers worth up to £100 which will be allocated weekly.

The Manchester-born artist says he hopes to remove some of the financial barriers in place that stop young people from experiencing music.

Speaking about this scheme, Aitch says: "I’m really excited to launch The Aitch-S2 with Relentless - there’s so much amazing culture around the UK, but for young people to experience it, they need to break out of their city limits, which is hard to do when its so expensive to travel outside your hometown.

"I don’t want anyone missing out on what is going to be a summer to remember, so this initiative will help young Brits get back out there and have fun, no matter the location."

The vouchers, which will be pulled out at random, can be used on any train on the LNER rail service - they can be used across National Rail but not on the London Underground network.

The scheme will run for eight weeks between 5 July and 26 August.

People can sign up to the scheme on the Aitch-S2 website.