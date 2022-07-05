A restaurant owner is counting the cost after a car crashed into the front of his business in Liverpool months after a £130,000 refurbishment.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the vehicle lodged inside the front window and doorway of the Millon Indian restaurant in Allerton Road, Mossley Hill Zak Jalil said he was outside before his shift was due to begin when the crash happened.

The manager said he walked over to his car to get his shirt and trousers to get changed into when he saw the car plough into the restaurant.

Zak Jalil at the scene Credit: Liverpool Echo

Zak said: "I was just at my car having a cigarette and I was on the phone, I had a call at the same time, and I could see a car pulling up behind.

"I could see [the driver] slowing down and then I saw the car jump up and just go through the shop. I'm screaming oh my god the shop, the shop, the shop."

Zak said he helped the driver, who was in shock, out of the car and called an ambulance. Merseyside Police has confirmed the woman was not injured in the incident.

Once the emergency services arrived, including Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, a cordon was put in place around the restaurant while a structural engineer evaluated the building.

Credit: Liverpool Echo

It was a near miss for the front-of-house manager, who explained he normally sits on the step - right where the car went into the restaurant - when he goes outside for a cigarette.

Zak said: "We normally sit on that ledge or stand outside the front door, and it's usually about that time as well. I couldn't believe it."The car was later removed by firefighters and Zak is assessing the damage.

He said he would be planning to try to reopen this week and asked people to keep up to date with the progress on the business's Facebook page.

Credit: Liverpool Echo

Allerton Road, Calderstones and Mather Avenue was closed after the incident but have since been reopened.

Liverpool City Council have also been made aware of the structural damage to the building.Four months prior to the crash, the restaurant underwent a £130,000 refurbishment which took around a month to complete.

