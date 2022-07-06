Blackpool Zoo celebrates its 50th anniversary

Play Brightcove video

Video report by Caroline Whitmore

Blackpool Zoo is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

The zoo was opened on Wednesday 6th July 1972 by TV presenter Johnny Morris who rode on an elephant in front of the mayor's car.

The zoo was home to two Asian elephants, three White Rhinos, two giraffes, sea lions, gorillas, chimpanzees, orangutans, lions and two giant tortoises.

Now there are 1176 animals across the 37 acre site.

The zoo was built on the site of a former airport and the original air traffic control tower still stands overlooking the camel paddock.

Johnny Morris on elephant Credit: Blackpool Gazette

The zoo has delighted hundreds of thousands of visitors over the past 50 years.

In 1972, tickets for the zoo cost 33p for adults and 17p for children.

Darren Webster, Zoo Director, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be marking such a special occasion with the very people that have enabled us to become a 50 year success story.

“While we are looking back at our past we will also be looking forward to an exciting future.

This year we have already announced significant investment across the zoo.

Henry the African lion who arrived at Blackpool Zoo in 1972 Credit: Blackpool Zoo

Work has started on an extended Big Cat Facility, there will be a new home for meerkats and mongoose, refurbishment of the zebra facility and improvements for the bird facilities and the penguin pool.

One of Blackpool Zoo's first residents ,Kate the elephant Credit: Blackpool Zoo

Khaled Fawzy head trainer at Blackpool Zoo "Our oldest animal at the zoo is Kate, she's an Asian elephant. She's been here since the zoo opened, and is in her early fifties now.

She's in a fantastic enclosure that we built just a couple of years ago. I've been visiting her since my mum brought me and my brother when I was a baby. She's an iconic animal here at the zoo"