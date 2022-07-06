A grandmother from South Cumbria has skydived to raise over a thousand pounds for a charity in Kendal.

Jane Eccles from Flookburgh has successfully completed her first ever skydive leaping from 15,000 feet to mark 30 years since the start of the Carer Support South Lakes charity.

The 61-year-old said the entire experience was “absolutely amazing”.

Credit: Skydive Northwest

Jane said: "Apparently, I was the noisiest one coming down. All the others were very serene and came down not saying anything while I was whooping, screaming and shouting!”

While many might tremble at the idea of free-falling from the sky at 120 miles per hour, Jane's main worry was the jump being cancelled due to bad weather.

She said: “When we first arrived at the base the people who had gone up earlier landed in the rain and I thought we might not get up,”

“But the clouds broke and we managed to do an amazing jump!"

Credit: Skydive Northwest

So far the 61-year-old has raised over £1,300 for the charity where she helps support Young Carers part-time.

“This is Carer Support South Lakes’ 30th Anniversary year so I felt I wanted to do something to highlight the important work it does.”

Jane praised her expert skydive partner Ed Roscoe from Skydive Northwest whom she was attached to during the tandem jump – and photographer Ming.

“All the staff at Skydive North West were brilliant,” she said.

Credit: Skydive Northwest

The tandem jump took place at Cark Airfield in Flookburgh and Jane’s family were out in force to support her, including her five-year-old grandson.

“I was shouting his name as I was floating down but Ed said he wouldn’t be able to hear me yet.”

Jane, who is married with two sons, three stepchildren and five grandchildren, took up the skydive challenge for Carer Support South Lakes which supports unpaid Carers of all ages across South Cumbria.

“I’m so grateful to all those people who have given money so far. Donations, whether large or small, will make a huge difference to the charity and help it to continue its vital work with Carers.”

Carer Support South Lakes provides access to information, emotional support, advocacy, financial support and opportunities to take a break.

It also runs an online support service called 'Carer-Connect' which helps Carers find support and access vital information.

You can donate to Jane’s JustGiving web page HERE. It will stay open until October.