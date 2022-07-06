Play Brightcove video

Footballer Ella Toone says it feels "so special" to be playing for the Lionesses ahead of the opening match of the Women's Euros.

The 22-year-old Manchester United fan said the night is a 'dream come true', as the game will be played at her hometown venue of Old Trafford.

Speaking ahead of the match, she said: "I've dreamed of playing for England and playing at Old Trafford so now the two are together it's a special moment".

The match will be played in front of a sell-out crowd of 75,000 people.

England's Alessia Russo (left) and Ella Toone (right) during a training session at St. George's Park. Credit: PA

Ella's journey to the Lionesses started at Manchester United's academy.

After signing for United's newly-formed women's team in 2018, she has gone on to become their all time record goalscorer.

Her old PE schoolteacher, Laura Gregory, said she is "so proud" adding that "myself and the PE department and everyone at Fred Longworth are so so proud of her we could burst".

Prince William has also showed his support for the team on Twitter, saying "we'll be cheering you on throughout the tournament".

Ella Toone aims to inspire the next generation of girls and boys and to raise the profile of women's football. Credit: PA

Ella has said she wants to be a role model for younger girls now, and play an integral part in the growth of women's football.

"The main thing for us is making the nation proud and being role models to all the young girls and boys looking up to us. So we just want to go out there and enjoy our football".

England's Lionesses will take on Austria at Old Trafford from 8:00pm this evening.

