The Lionesses have roared, as they beat Austria 1-0 to secure victory in the side's first match of the Women’s Euros.

England kicked off the contest with a victory tonight, courtesy of a winning goal from Beth Mead.

Amid a vibrant atmosphere, England took the lead in the 16th minute when Fran Kirby played in Beth Mead and she lifted an effort over Zinsberger, with Carina Wenninger sending an attempted clearance off the crossbar but not before the ball had crossed the line.

It's the first time in 17 years that England has hosted the Women's Euros, and this one is set to be the biggest to date.

England open their tournament against Austria

Sixteen teams, 31 matches, one champion.

It will be a month of football with the potential to unite a nation and inspire millions.

Earlier, England and Manchester City forward Ellen White said: "It's crazy. We know all of our group games are sold out, so we know the level of excitement and the want to come and watch women's football is growing."

Midfielder Jill Scott said: "In previous tournaments sometimes you don't get to see what people back home are feeling, but this is a home Euros and all the fans can come to the games, it's going to be such an exciting tournament."

The North West can look forward to playing a major role.

Half of the England squad play their football here.

Venues like Old Trafford and Manchester City's Academy Stadium will welcome sell-out crowds and visitors from across the continent.

England fans are ready for the action.

It's not just the big cities that are seeing all the action. No venue in the country is hosting more games than Leigh Sports Village.

The home to Manchester United Women is staging four matches in total including a quarter-final tie.

Chief Executive of Leigh Sports Village Simon Toon said: "It's so exciting, it's really here now. As you can see, our team are working away, the pitch is to perfection, the branding is going up, the tournament is here and we are so excited."

England kick off their tournament against Austria at Old Trafford

Wigan Council Leader, Councillor David Molyneux said: "I think it's special. As far as the borough of Wigan and the town of Leigh it's something that will create memories but it also gives us the chance to showcase the facility that we have here in Leigh and also the borough itself."

The stadiums will be packed and so too the fan parks like Manchester's Piccadilly Gardens, where those not lucky enough to have tickets will be able to watch every match on the big screen.

Manchester City's Academy Stadium will also welcome sellout crowds

Amanda Barr played for England in the last home Euros back in 2005, paving the way for the next generation.

At her coaching school in Stockport she is telling youngsters to chase their dreams.

She said: "When I first started to play for England we were about ten years behind the other countries and we had a lot of catching up to do.

No venue in the country is hosting more games than Leigh Sports Village

"2005 we picked up a lot of ground but if we are being honest we were still behind some of the bigger countries."

There are few things that lift the spirits of a nation quite like a major football tournament.

Last summer England's men sparked scenes of euphoria on their way to the final of the Euros. If the Lionesses can repeat that - or even better it - we're in for quite a summer.

