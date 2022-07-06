Raheem Sterling agrees move from Manchester City to Chelsea

Raheem Sterling has agreed 'personal terms' for a move from Manchester City to Chelsea.

The 27-year-old has a year left on his contact at Manchester City, but reports suggest a deal will be completed moving the forward to Chelsea.Reports from the BBC suggest the move has been amicably agreed by all parties, but Sterling wants a fresh challenge.

Sterling signed for Manchester City in a £49million deal from Liverpool in 2015, and has since gone on to score 131 goals in 339 games.

If confirmed, he will become Chelsea's first major signing since the west London club was taken over by American Todd Boehly's consortium.

Chelsea was sold after former owner, Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, was targeted with a government sanction over the war in Ukraine.

