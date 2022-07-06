The Women's Euro 2022 kicks off on Wednesday 6 July - the opening match of the tournament is England vs Austria at Old Trafford with 75,000 supporters present.

It's the first time the tournament has been played in England for more than 15 years.

The tournament will host 31 matches, with 16 countries going head to head to lift the trophy at Wembley Stadium at the end of the month.

Of the 31 matches, eight will be held in the North West at Manchester City Academy Stadium, Old Trafford or Leigh Sports Village.

8 Euro 2022 matches are being held in the North West

Where can I watch them live in the North West?

6 July - Old Trafford - England v Austria - 8pm

9 July - Leigh Sports Village - Portugal v Switzerland - 5pm

10 July - Manchester City Academy - Belgium v Iceland - 5pm

13 July - Leigh Sports Village - Netherlands v Portugal - 8pm

14 July Manchester City Academy - Italy v Iceland - 5pm

17 July - Leigh Sports Village - Sweden v Portugal - 5pm

18 July - Manchester City Academy - Italy v Belgium - 8pm

27 July - Quarter-Finals - Leigh sports village - Winner Group C v Runner-up Group D - 8pm

How can I get tickets?

Tickets are on sale here and you can still get them for as little as £10 per game.

All you need to know about the venues

If you want to take in a bag, they can be no bigger than A4.

Umbrellas and professional cameras will not be allowed in.

Stadiums are cashless - so all purchased items will need to be paid for by card

Gates will open two hours prior to kick-off.

Can I watch the matches on television?

Every England and Northern Ireland game will be shown live on BBC One.

Most games will be on the BBC either Television or Digital.

Which teams are in what groups?

Group A - England, Norway, Austria, Northern Ireland

Group B - Germany, Spain, Denmark, Finland

Group C - Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, Portugal

Group D - France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland

When is the final?

The final will take place 31 July