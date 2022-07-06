Where do North West MPs stand on the future of Boris Johnson?

A number of ministerial resignations has left Boris Johnson's leadership under question by his own MPs and those on the opposition bench.

Resignations include two of his most senior Cabinet ministers Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak.

Below is a list of the North West MPs and whether they believe Boris Johnson should continue as the prime minister.

Conservative MPs

Mark Logan (Conservative, Bolton North East)

Mark Logan stepped down from his role as a parliamentary private secretary to the Northern Ireland Office on Wednesday 6 July.

In a letter posted to Twitter, he said: "There is only so much anyone can expect my constituents to accept or ignore... It is out of respect for them, along with our dedicated Councillors, public servants and everyone who is focused on making Bolton better that I come to this decision. They deserve more from leadership."

William Wragg (Conservative, Hazel Grove)

William Wragg described the PM’s position as “untenable” in January and has since grilled Boris Johnson at the Commons Liaison Committee saying even more Tories had resigned in the time Mr Johnson had faced the committee.

Simon Fell (Conservative, Barrow and Furness)

Simon Fell has called for the prime minister's resignation saying 'enough is enough'.

Kieran Mullan (Conservative, Crewe and Nantwich)

Kieran Mullan has told Granada Reports he should go saying 'he doesn't have the support from the MPs that he needs'.

Damien Moore (Conservative, Southport)

Damien Moore voted against the PM in June's vote of no confidence and has now joined the calls for him to quit.

Ben Wallace (Conservative, Wyre and Preston North)

ITV News reports Ben Wallace has said he will not resign from his role as Defence Secretary.

Labour MPs

Yasmin Quereshi (Labour, Bolton South East)

Yasmin Quereshi described the PM as 'desperate' during PMQs calling for his resignation.

Christian Wakeford (Labour, Bury South)

Christian Wakeford has said 'there is no functional government' anymore and believes the country 'deserves a fresh start'.

Justin Madders (Labour, Ellesmere Port & Neston)

Justin Madders has tweeted 'time's up for Boris Johnson'.

Paula Barker (Labour, Liverpool Wavertree)

Paula Barker has described the possible end of Boris Johnson's leadership as a 'cause for celebration'.

Bill Esterson (Labour, Sefton Central)

Bill Esterson was told off by Speaker of the House of Commons during PMQs after applauding a Tory MP who called on the Prime Minister to resign.

Jonathan Reynolds (Labour, Stalybridge & Hyde)

Jonathan Reynolds has tweeted his disappointment in the changes made amongst the senior positions in government.

Alison McGovern (Labour, Wirral South)

Alison McGovern also tweeted saying: 'Asking questions of ministers when you have no faith in the answers given makes a farce and a charade of the whole thing'.