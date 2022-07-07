A wax figure of Boris Johnson has appeared outside a jobcentre as the Prime Minister resigned as Conservative Party leader.

Members of the public posed with the waxwork, created by Madame Tussauds Blackpool, positioned outside a Jobcentre Plus in the Lancashire town.

Members of the public pose with the wax figure of Boris Johnson Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

The waxwork version of Mr Johnson stood grinning with his hands on his hips, dressed in a suit with a powder-blue tie and his signature messy hair.

Mr Johnson resigned as Tory leader on Thursday, 7 July, in the face of a mass exodus of Government ministers.

A new Tory leader will now be elected who will replace Mr Johnson in No 10.

Meanwhile, Madame Tussauds in London updated its 10 Downing Street display with a sign saying “vacancy”.

The display now shows the newly resigned Tory leader standing next to a Downing Street sign smiling at the door to Number 10.

Madame Tussauds in London updated its 10 Downing Street display Credit: Madame Tussauds London/PA

As the Number 10 leadership race begins, Madame Tussauds confirmed Mr Johnson’s wax figure will be removed from the Baker Street attraction when he is officially no longer Prime Minister.