A third of people in Greater Manchester who are eligible for a fourth dose of the Covid jab have still not been vaccinated.

Local health bosses are particularly concerned about low uptake of the Spring booster within Manchester's African, Pakistani and Bangladeshi communities.

The latest data shows that around two-thirds of people in these communities who have had the first three doses have not yet come forward for their fourth.

It comes as the number of Covid cases has significantly increased in the last few weeks.

Jenny Osborne, who leads Manchester's Covid vaccination programme, said: "This is not the level of coverage we would want to see.

"It means a significant volume of our population who are eligible are unprotected.

"In the context of rising Covid rates, that's a cause for concern."

As of June 25, only 32.6 % of people from the African and Caribbean community who are eligible for the Spring booster have had their fourth dose, while in the Pakistani and Bangladeshi population the level of uptake is 35.9 and 35.3 pc respectively.

The strategic lead for population health programmes in Manchester attributed the low uptake, partly, to the 'general impression' that Covid is no longer a risk.

She also said that, particularly for the Pakistani and Bangladeshi populations, many people are away visiting relatives for the first time since the pandemic.

There are still regular pop-up vaccination events being held across the city in which people are coming forward for their first or second dose of the vaccine.

GPs and pharmacies are also offering Covid vaccines to all who are eligible.

However, the mass vaccination centre at the Etihad campus is due to close at the end of August and there is some uncertainty about community vaccination sites, such as the Jain in Levenshulme and Wythenshawe Forum, staying open.