An Everton fan has been given a three-year football ban after threatening and verbally abusing Newcastle United players at Goodison Park.

Robert Williams, approached the away team's exit and began shouting abuse and threats at the Newcastle players, coaches and stewards.

The 58-year-old, of Grasmere Street in Liverpool, was then detained by police at the match, on Thursday 17 March.

Mr William was banned for three years in April.

While police detained Williams, 18-year-old Everton supporter Shane Bennett approached police and punched two officers.

Shortly after Bennett, of Grasmere Street in Liverpool, was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

Chief Inspector Iain Wyke said: “We work very closely with all our football clubs to ensure fans and members of the public remain safe during games and are pleased to see that Bennett was dealt with by the courts for his violent behaviour."Our officers and staff put their own lives and personal safety on the line every day in order to keep us all safe but they should never have to tolerate or accept physical violence when carrying out their duties."I’m sure the vast majority of law-abiding members of the public would agree that assaults on police officers or other emergency workers are totally unacceptable."

After appearing before South Sefton Magistrates court on Monday 4 July, Bennett received a 12-month community order, 30 days of rehabilitation activity, 80 hours of unpaid work and Compensation charges to victims of £200.

Merseyside Police said: “I hope these results demonstrate how seriously this type of violence is viewed at football matches and it will not be tolerated by Merseyside Police.”