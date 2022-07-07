A 10 foot large sinkhole has swallowed up a road in Liverpool causing major water supply issues.Merseyside Police were called around 2.20pm on Tuesday 5 July to reports of a sinkhole which opened up on Beech Street, Kensington.

At the scene, officers found that the sinkhole had swallowed half the road.

Credit: Liverpool Echo

One person who lives on Holly Road, who asked not to be named, said: "It's my worst nightmare, imagine if somebody was walking over at the time or driving their car, it's mad.

"They said we should have water back on soon but the road could be closed for ages. It will be a pain for getting around."

The sinkhole has also caused a burst water main and damage to a sewer.

Credit: Liverpool Echo

A United Utilities spokesperson, said: "When the sinkhole opened up on Beech Street our water main was damaged which caused supplies to our customers in the area to be impacted.

"Our teams worked on a temporary repair and all our customers should now have water - although the pressure may fluctuate at busy periods."

"We have now also identified damage to a sewer that will require repairs and due to its depth we will be working with specialist contractors to plan this repair work."

Credit: Liverpool Echo

United Utilities said they will be writing to local residents to provide them with an update.

The sinkhole has caused a number of road closures, including Beech Street between A57 Prescot Road and A5047 Edge Lane and Holly Road in both directions from Beech Street to Lister Road.

Another person living in the area said: "It's so scary, and a wonder nobody was hurt. I usually drive this way and it's busy in the mornings, I imagine it will be chaos."

United Utilities have said it is working with Liverpool council to solve the issue and get the area's water supply back to normal.