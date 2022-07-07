Play Brightcove video

Police officers went undercover and dressed as builders to arrest two suspected drug dealers on a university campus.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officers carried out the undercover sting alongside campus security to prevent gang-related crime, especially on motorbikes, at Salford University.

The covert operation, known as #OpSycamore, is a force-wide operation to tackle violent crime.

Sergeant Matthew Atherton, of GMP Salford’s South East Neighbourhood Team, said: “The arrests made at the university campus are just one example of our proactive response gang-related crime in our communities."

The two men were also arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article and driving offences. A knife, suspected drugs and cash were also seized.

Sergeant Matthew Atherton continued: "Fighting drug and knife crime remains a top priority for us, to ensure that Salford is safe for all who live and work here.

"We will continue to work closely with the security staff at the University, monitor the situation and take action accordingly.”

A Salford University spokesperson said the university has "sadly seen an increase in the use of e-motorbikes by gangs involved in criminal activity and anti-social behaviour".

They said: "It has caused worry and concern to our students and the wider Salford community.

"We have a great relationship with our local police team and working together with them for an operation on the campus was planned and implemented carefully.

"It was a great bit of policing and really proved our joint commitment to keep the campus and community safe.”